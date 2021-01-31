Zizi Kodwa welcomes ANC’s report clearing him of state capture wrongdoing

Kodwa also said the evidence before the State Capture Commission was factual but it presented him as a corrupt individual.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC NEC member Zizi Kodwa welcomed the party's integrity commission's reports that cleared him of any wrongdoing after his name came up at the State Capture Commission.

Last year, the commission heard how Kodwa received questionable payments from technology group EOH Holdings amounting to R375,000.

Kodwa then approached the ANC's integrity commission in a bid to clear his name.

In its report, the commission said he acknowledged receiving payments from EOH.

Kodwa, who is also the Deputy State Security Agency Minister, explained that there was nothing more to the money except financial assistance.

The NEC member also said the evidence before the State Capture Commission was factual but it presented him as a corrupt individual.

Kodwa told Eyewitness News he approached the ANC’s integrity panel to set the record straight for himself and for the sake of the party.

The report has now been referred to the ANC's NEC for consideration.

