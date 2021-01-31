Six men killed in brazen shooting in Khayelitsha

CAPE TOWN - Six men have been shot and killed in Khayelitsha.

Police on Sunday said three gunmen barged into a home in the PJS Informal settlement late on Saturday night and opened fire.

The Police's Novela Potelwa told Eyewitness News, “It's alleged that the victims were in a friend's home at PJS informal settlement in Khayelitsha when three armed suspects entered and fired several shots, killing five and wounding two.”

The wounded pair were rushed to a medical facility where one of them later died.

The motive is being investigated and authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

"Provincial detectives are pursuing several leads as part of an investigation," said Potelwa.

Anyone with information relating to this event has been urged to contact the police.

Meanwhile, in Ravensmead, police are searching for gunmen responsible for killing three people.

The attackers, who were in a white vehicle, opened fire at a venue on Friday leaving two teenage boys and a 45-year-old man dead.

The motive of the shooting forms part of a police murder and attempted murder investigation.

The police's Novela Potelwa said one person was wounded.

