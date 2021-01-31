SABC reducing episodes of 7de Laan, Muvhango to make space for new local content

The public broadcaster announced last week it was scaling back the number of episodes it airs for its iconic Afrikaans and Venda soaps.

JOHANNESBURG –The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Sunday responded to a petition demanding it abandon its decision to reduce episodes of popular primetime shows 7de Laan and Muvhango, saying it was part of its long-term plan to invest in local content.

The public broadcaster announced last week it was scaling back the number of episodes it airs for its iconic Afrikaans and Venda soaps, reducing the number of episodes of both long-running dramas from five to just three times a week.

The decision was met with anger from some fans who launched a petition to "save" the shows.

The episode cutback comes as the financially struggling public broadcaster battles a retrenchment process which could see 303 SABC employees axed.

The broadcaster said it noted the petition but was confident audiences would enjoy its new telenovela Die Sentrum on the two days 7de Laan would no longer air, while Tsonga series _Giyani _would fill the open slots left by Muvhango.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo, told Eyewitness News, “We do take the views of our audiences into consideration when taking these types of decisions. Viewers will definitely not lose _7de Laan _as it will still broadcast from Monday to Wednesday and the new Afrikaans series, Die Sentrum, will commence in the week of 5 April 2021.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.