COVID cases hit 1.449m in last day as over 5k South Africans test positive

The recovery rate is at 89% - meaning more to 1,2 million people have recovered from the virus since March 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has recorded 5,297 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 1,449,236.



Three-hundred-and-eighteen people succumbed to the virus in the past day, bringing the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the country to 43,951.

The recovery rate is at 89% - meaning more to 1,2 million people have recovered from the virus since its outbreak in South Africa in March 2020.

It's the sixteenth consecutive day that South Africa has seen a drop in the number of active cases of COVID-19.

Of the active cases, KwaZulu-Natal has the lion's share, followed by the Western Cape and Gauteng respectively.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.