Kruger Park on high alert as heavy rains trigger flooding, road closures

Most parts of the country have in the last few days witnessed heavy rains with more predicted in the coming days.

JOHANNESBURG - The Kruger National Park on Sunday advised tourists to avoid some parts of the park as a result of flooding in certain areas including Pafuri.

Several bridges have been closed following heavy downpours overnight.

WATCH: Pretoriuskop in the Kruger National Park received 175mm of rain overnight on Saturday. Phabeni Gate is closed and those wanting to enter the park through Crocodile Bridge Gate are urged to use Malelane Gate instead. https://t.co/R186bURrzo pic.twitter.com/ltKLbknSD5 — Getaway Magazine (@GetawayMagazine) January 31, 2021

⚠️ROAD CLOSURE⚠️

Skukuza Day visitor site to t-junction Sabie river high level bridge with Tshokwane road. pic.twitter.com/QKoBlUzmLL — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) January 29, 2021

Kruger National Park’s Ike Phaahla said their disaster management team was on high alert for any eventualities.

“Pafuri is currently cut off and tourists are advised against going in that direction. Crocodile Bridge is flooded, and visitors should use Malelane Gate as an alternative. Pabeni is also flooded and visitors should use Numbi or Paul Kruger gates. Most gravel roads and low bridges have been closed off.”

Flooding in Kruger Park https://t.co/Pbyn8oMUUb — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 24, 2021

There is a high possibility of Crocodile river flooding again and the bridge to be closed. Updates will be given as received. pic.twitter.com/tyxQvGSmlr — Kruger National Park (@SANParksKNP) January 31, 2021

