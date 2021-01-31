Job Mokgoro & 4 ANC members face disciplinary hearing after voting with DA in NW

The ANC confirmed that Mokgoro and four other members were temporarily suspended from the party.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC in the North West referred five members including its premier Job Mokgoro for disciplinary hearing after they defied the party during the election of chair of chairs in the legislature.

The party said members disregarded its directive and voted with the opposition against their preferred candidate during Friday’s sitting.

The candidate Lina Miga lost to Pricilla Williams.

The ANC confirmed that Mokgoro and four other members were temporarily suspended from the party.

The group openly voted with the DA in the legislature going against the ANC’s directive.

Their conduct landed them in hot water as the ANC’s Kenny Morolong explains:

“The IPC resolved to suspend these comrades effective immediately.”

The members will remain suspended until the finalisation of disciplinary proceedings.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.