Ivermectin smugglers busted at OR Tambo Airport

Customs officials at OR Tambo International Airport seized the drugs coming from India.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested six suspects after being found in possession of ivermectin tablets worth R6 million.

Customs officials at OR Tambo International Airport seized the drugs coming from India – the suspects had intended to sell them illegally.

They were handcuffed on Thursday and charged with carrying unregistered medicine and importing the drugs without a license.

Ivermectin has been in demand after it was conditionally approved by the health products regulator here at home to treat some COVID-19 patients.

The police's Athlenda Mathe, said, “Anyone who wishes to import medicine into the country must have authorisation from (the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority). Members of the public are therefore reminded that those who are found to be in contravention of this law will be apprehended and brought before a court of law.”



