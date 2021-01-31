Expect more rain in Gauteng: SA Weather Service warns

The weather service issued an alert 4 warning as the persisting downpours have already submerged some bridges and roads in water.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service warned of more possible disruptive rainfall across Gauteng.

This comes as wet conditions are set to continue with heavy rainfall expected to cause localised flooding in parts of the province.

Forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said, “We’re expecting 60% of thundershowers and we’ve been seeing that across the province as it rains on and off. It will continue to be like this today and tomorrow.”

Considering the persistent rain, Johannesburg emergency services urged residents to remain cautions.

Spokesperson Nana Radebe said while there's been no major damage to infrastructure, several low-lying areas remain a concern.

“We’ll check areas like the Jukskei and other areas that flood around this time to make sure people are still safe.”

