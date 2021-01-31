End of an era for entertainment industry, say Computicket founder's family

Computicket founder Percy Tucker on Saturday died from COVID-19-related complications - at the age of 92.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Computicket founder Percy Tucker on Sunday said his passing marked the end of an era for the entertainment industry.

Tucker died from COVID-19-related complications at the age of 92 on Saturday.

He launched 'Computicket' in 1971 - the first electronic theatre booking system in the world, which marks 50 years of existence this year.

Tucker officially retired in 1994 and went on to publish his biography, Just the Ticket.

He has been hailed as a pioneer in the industry and his death comes just months after his partner and companion, Graham Dickason, passed away.

Tucker's cousin, Hazel Feldman, sai the world has lost a pioneer.

“On a personal level and as a cousin, I am absolutely gutted but we were so blessed to have him in our lives for as long as we did. He was a legend – it’s a passing of an era. It’s very, very sad.”

