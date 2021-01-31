ANCYL calls on Premier David Makhura to face the music

The ANCYL says the premier must step down until such a time that he's cleared of any wrongdoing related to a PPE procurement scandal.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Gauteng on Sunday said Premier David Makhura should consider stepping aside as he faced allegations of being involved in a corrupt personal protective equipment (PPE) procurement scandal.

Makhura on Saturday said he was willing to subject himself to ANC rules including presenting himself to the party’s integrity committee.

Gauteng Health Chief Financial Officer Kabelo Lehloenya accused the premier's office of contravening the law by handpicking certain individuals to supply PPE.

The Special Investigating Unit is already probing corruption surrounding the procurement of multimillion-rand tender deals in the province.

The youth league spokesperson Nkosana Mtolo, said, “Our position as the ANC Youth League in Gauteng is very clear – those who are implicated in COVID-19-related looting and are undergoing investigations ought to step down from their positions so as to preserve the integrity of the investigation.”

The premier axed Bandile Masuku from his health MEC position last year when it emerged that Masuku was allegedly part of the irregular awarding of the tenders.

Makhura has since requested the SIU to investigate all COVID-19 irregularities in Gauteng.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.