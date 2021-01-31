ANC WC slam cops for treating protests according to race after CT beach protests

The ANC's Cameron Dugmore said officials seem to apply different standards when responding to demonstrations in the country.

CAPE TOWN - The ANC in the Western Cape committed to fighting racial profiling and differential policing following law enforcement's response to Saturday’s beach protests.

Hundreds of residents along the False Bay coastline, Camps Bay, and Plettenberg Bay flocked to the shores in defiance of the imposed beach ban.

They said with COVID-19 cases declining in the province, the shores should be reopened to the public.

Government closed beaches to prevent the spread of COVID-19 under alert level 3 lockdown.

The City of Cape Town said while it supports the demonstrations, it called on residents to be mindful of the regulations.

No arrests were made during the act of civil disobedience.

The ANC's Cameron Dugmore said officials seem to apply different standards when responding to demonstrations in the country.

“There appear to be different standards. If mainly black people protest for land there’s a response from the city and law enforcement but in this case where white people were protesting, a different standard seems to apply.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.