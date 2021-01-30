Updated: Phat Joe heading to Masiphumelele to hand out food vouchers

He will be joined by representatives from national and local government to hand over food vouchers to fire victims.

CAPE TOWN - South African TV personality Phat Joe is expected to visit Masiphumelele in Cape Town today to provide relief.

Thousands of residents were left destitute after a fire gutted their homes a week before Christmas.

It's been three weeks since the building of temporary structures in Masiphumelele commenced - a project which is set to conclude in the next two weeks.

The construction of emergency structures for Masiphumelele residents who were displaced during a devastating fire in December, is making steady progress.https://t.co/ru2bb4N95e pic.twitter.com/djqjRYMTby — Western Cape Gov (@WesternCapeGov) January 28, 2021

Residents affected by the devastating fire are still battling to regain a sense of normality after losing everything in December.

The Masiphumelele Business Development Forum's Klaas Present said 948 beneficiaries were being assisted with R250 food vouchers.

Six hundred of these have already been distributed, with more being handed over today...

"We know the suffering that these people went through. When the fire happened, and it's not the first time in Masiphumelele, people lose whatever they have. (If) an organisation or individual comes into our place and wants to do goodwill, that is what we applaud."



