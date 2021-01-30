Tembisa Hospital’s CEO Lekopane Mogaladi served with suspension

The department gave Dr Mogaladi five working days to explain why he should not be placed on suspension.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Health Department confirmed it served Tembisa Hospital CEO Dr Lekopane Mogaladi with a notice to place him on precautionary suspension.

This is after a damning report by Health Ombudsman Professor Malekgapuru Makgoba which found that the facility administered sub-standard care to Shonisani Lethole - a man who died at the hospital - days after complaining about its conditions.

The department gave Dr Mogaladi five working days to explain why he should not be placed on suspension.

GAUTENG HEALTH DEPT WON’T CHALLENGE REPORT INTO SHONISANI LETHOLE’S DEATH

Meanwhile, the department on Thursday said it is not challenging the Health Ombudsman's report.

On Wednesday, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba found that Lethole went without food for four days in July before he succumbed at the facility.

He also found gross negligence at the hands of medical staff there and is recommending accountability.

Mogaladi is not happy with the report and believes it's not an accurate account.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.