SABC welcomes ruling for Motsoeneng to pay back legal fees

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has welcomed a ruling by the High Court in Johannesburg ordering former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back more than 850 -thousand rand towards his legal fees while fighting to keep his job.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the public broadcaster had approached the courts in a bid to recover the money.

Motsoeneng's tumultuous tenure at the SABC came to an end when he was dismissed in 2017 - in the wake of an internal disciplinary hearing which found him guilty of misconduct.

The court also ordered Motsoeneng to pay the costs of the default judgment.

The court found that he unlawfully procured payment of legal fees by the SABC, even though the legal services were incurred in his personal capacity.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapelo, said, “The SABC welcomes the judgement by the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng local division, in relation to Mr Hlaudi Motsoeneng. The organisation appreciates the work that has been done by the SIU in assisting the public broadcaster to recoup monies which were unlawfully gained.”

Head of the SI Advocate Andy Mothibi has welcomed the judgement, saying they were looking to recover other funds misappropriated from the SABC.

