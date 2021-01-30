Premier Makhura insists his conscience is clear amid PEE scandal claims

David Makhura Makhura wants the SIU to investigate claims that his office was allegedly responsible for selecting individuals and companies who were illegally awarded tenders to supply PPE to the government.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Friday said he would step down if the Special Investigative Unit found that he failed to exercise his oversight responsibilities to mitigate corruption in the province.

The premier was responding to allegations that he gave names of companies for special preference during the bidding of COVID-19 personal protective equipment tenders.

The Democratic Alliance wants Makhura to step aside after being implicated in a PPE scandal by former health chief financial officer, Kabelo Lehloenya.

Makhura said he wanted the SIU to probe claims that his office was allegedly responsible for selecting individuals and companies who were illegally awarded tenders to supply PPE to the government.

While there is controversy over whether he or the office of the premier was directly implicated, Makhura insists his conscience was clear.

“I am clear in my mind. I have a clean conscience. I’ve not sought for one occasion to enrich a friend of mine or even a comrade of mine to enrich them. The ANC doesn’t send me to government to loot.”

Gauteng has been marred by a number of PPE corruption scandals with the latest being over R430 million spent to disinfect and deep-clean schools in the province.

With pressure mounting for Makhura to take action against education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, the premier said all due process must followed in investigating the alleged irregularities.

While corruption scandals continued to accumulate, the province has recorded more than 380,000 cases of COVID-19.

