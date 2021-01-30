Prasa terminates contracts of 3 execs who ‘unlawfully overstayed their welcome’

The decision came after Prasa conducted a review of its executives' contracts and found that some had been employed beyond the five-year term limit at the rail agency.

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency (Prasa) has terminated the contracts of three executives it said had unlawfully overstayed their welcome at the state entity.

Two consecutive reports by the Auditor-General have painted a dire picture of the rail agency's affairs, even prompting Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to place it under administration - a decision which was later declared unlawful in August last year.

Prasa will also be taking legal action against two of the executives for unlawfully authorising millions in payments to a company called 'SA Fence and Gate'.

The entity emerged as the biggest contributor to fruitless and wasteful expenditure to the tune of R48.3 million within the transport portfolio.

