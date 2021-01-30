Police monitor CT beaches after lockdown protests

Police said they issued a warning to residents at Muizenberg Beach and that public order police officials peacefully removed the crowd from the area.

CAPE TOWN – Police in Cape Town said they're continuing to monitor beaches following Saturday’s protest.

Demonstrators headed to beaches across the city to take a stand against the beach prohibition.

Under adjusted lockdown level 3, beaches were closed as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19

No arrests were made during the act of civil disobedience.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town's said while it supports the demonstrations, it's called on residents to be mindful of the regulations.

Community Services and Health MMC Zahid Badroodien said, “We support our residents for our beaches to be opened. Thay mayor has already written to various government officials to appeal the regulations.”

