Number of active COVID cases in SA dips below 120k mark

This is a far cry from the more than 122,000 cases of the day before.

JOHANNESBURG - The number of active cases of COVID-19 in South Africa has dipped - now dropping below 120,000.

The department of health recorded more than 12,500 recoveries over the past 24 hours, bringing active cases to 115,525 - a far cry from the more than 122,000 of the day before.

This is the fifteenth consecutive day that the department reported a drop in active cases.

Meanwhile, another 6,141 new infections have been recorded since Thursday night - as well as 528 more COVID-related deaths.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.