Mining industry ready for COVID vaccine rollout

The first batch of a million vaccines for frontline workers are expected to arrive in the country on Monday.

JOHANNESBUG - The mining industry said it was ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to its work force when it becomes available.

The first batch of a million vaccines for frontline workers are expected to arrive in the country on Monday.

Another half a million doses are expected in February.

The mining industry has pledged its support for the procurement of vaccines and the roll out plan as the country battles a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The industry said it had the capacity to vaccinate its work force of about 450,000.

The mineral council’s Charmane Russel, said, “As an industry, we have offered our support to government in the distribution of vaccines to mining employees and mining communities. Mining companies have significant healthcare infrastructure and capacity that will enable us to drive the vaccination process.”

The council said it could vaccinate about 60,000 people a day.

The country is about to embark on its biggest vaccines drive yet with plans of inoculating more than 40 million people this year.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.