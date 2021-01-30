LOTTO PowerBall results: Friday, 29 January 2021

Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 8 January 2021.

JOHANNESBURG - Have you checked your PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results?

Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 29 January 2021.

PowerBall: 02, 11, 16, 22, 47 B: 19

PowerBall plus: 11, 12, 14, 46, 50 B: 03

Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS​ draw on 29/01/21

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/4ckT6iK0oi — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 29, 2021

