LOTTO PowerBall results: Friday, 29 January 2021
JOHANNESBURG - Have you checked your PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results?
Here are the latest winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Friday, 29 January 2021.
PowerBall: 02, 11, 16, 22, 47 B: 19
PowerBall plus: 11, 12, 14, 46, 50 B: 03
