KZN man sentenced to life in prison for rape of 8-year-old child

JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to life in prison in the Verulam Regional Court for raping an 8-year-old child.

The child was visiting her grandmother in Ndwedwe in 2019 when she met the accused - believed to be her uncle.

The 28-year-old took the little girl to a nearby shop, where he bought her chips and a lollipop and then lured her to a nearby river where he assaulted her.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the accused was arrested shortly after the child reported the attack to her grandmother.

The NPA’s Natasha Kara, told Eyewitness News, “The accused had raped the child and gave her R2, with the promise of giving her R100 if she did not report the incident. In securing the successful prosecution, the state led witness testimonies, medical evidence, as well as a victim impact statement.”

