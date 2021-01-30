Joburg motorists urged to be cautious as rainy weather persists

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services are on high alert to ensure the safety of Joburg residents as rainy weather conditions persist across the region.

The city's emergency services spokesperson, Nana Radebe, said no major incidents were reported but urged motorists to exercise extreme caution, as the roads are wet and visibility is low.

“The city urges motorists to please not cross flooded roads.”

The South African Weather Service said there was a 60% chance of rain on Saturday and warned of heavy downpours on Sunday.

