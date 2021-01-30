Growing concerns over missing firearms at South Africa's spy agency

On Friday, it emerged Deputy Director General Thulani Dlomo dished out firearms to people whose competence was unknown.

JOHANNESBURG - State Security Agency (SSA) members in charge of arms and ammunition on Friday said every time there was an assassination report they wondered if it involved one of their missing firearms.

A witness only identified as Ms K, who has been testifying at the state capture commission, testified to confirm this and the affidavit of Mr Y, another protected witness.

Ms K is part of a team investigating irregularities at the spy agency.

It emerged Deputy Director General Thulani Dlomo dished out firearms to people whose competence was unknown.

Mr Y’s statement said non-SSA members, whose security and firearm competence was unknown, received caches of firearms and ammunition including automatic rifles which remain unaccounted for, with the assistance of senior management and Dlomo.

Advocate Paul Pretorius read about a mission to recover 11 firearms in 2018.

“In one case members were instructed to meet unknown individuals who were in possession of SSA firearms at the Durban airport - these individuals were armed and only released the firearms once they contacted Ambassador Dlomo who was in japan at the time for permission.”

Ms K said all firearms that were returned have been sent to the police for ballistic tests to ensure they were not used in any crimes.

In the meantime, armoury officials have sleepless nights.

“One of them actually told me that each time there’s a media report about assassination or whatever they always get nervous because they think ‘we hope it’s not one of our firearms.’”

She has confirmed that as of November last year, four firearms were still unaccounted for.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.