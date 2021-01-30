Computicket founder Percy Tucker dies from COVID-19 complications

Tucker launched Computicket in 1971 the first electronic theatre booking system in the world which marks 50 years of existence this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The founder of Computicket - Percy Tucker - died from COVID-19-related complications at the age of 92.

Tucker - who died on Friday launched Computicket in 1971 - the first electronic theatre booking system in the world which marks 50 years of existence this year.

He officially retired in 1994 and went on to publish his biography Just The Ticket.

Born in Benoni, Tucker was hailed as a pioneer in the industry.

Tucker's cousin Hazel Feldman said they are gutted by the loss.

“I’m terribly devasted, he was still so mentally sharp and he was always our go to go guy when it came to the entertainment industry.”

