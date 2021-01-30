CoCT calls for lift on booze ban, longer trading hours for restaurants

The Restaurants Association this week held peaceful protest at the union buildings, pleading with government to lift the ban.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has called on national government to lift the alcohol sales ban and allow longer trading hours for restaurants.

Government instituted the latest ban on 28 December to help hospitals cope with an influx of COVID-19 cases.

The City's James Vos said his office supported the call.

“Because of the thousands of jobs that are on the line, every hour of trading is vital for businesses and losing trading hours every night has pushed many businesses to the brink with many not being able to retain customers, pay bills, or keep staff employed.”

