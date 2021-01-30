Capetonians flock to coastlines to protest lockdown beach ban

Demonstrators, some with placards, could be seen at beaches in Blouberg, Fish Hoek and Muizenberg.

CAPE TOWN - Scores of Cape Town residents on Saturday flocked to a number of the city’s beaches in protest against the beach ban and other lockdown restrictions.

Demonstrators, some with placards, could be seen at coastal areas such as Blouberg, Muizenberg and Fish Hoek, with some going as far as swimming in the waters.

It is understood no one was arrested by lunchtime on Saturday.

Beach protest organiser Clay Wilson, said, “I’m hoping that we get people to feel like they have a voice. There are a lot of upset people out there and we hope this helps to appease that.”

Wilson explained which beachfronts people would be visiting, “We have four major beaches, namely Blouberg, Camps Bay, Muizenberg and apparently there is (a protest) in Durban and (Plettenberg Bay) as well.”

WATCH: Capetonians have taken to various beaches across the city on Saturday to protest the current lockdown restrictions. From Muizenberg to Blouberg, residents have come together to call for the reopening of beaches and other public places. https://t.co/59rFlV6RX3 pic.twitter.com/vNHYGTVlsv — Cape {Town} Etc (@CapeTownEtc) January 30, 2021

What's your opinion about the beach ban protests on Saturday?https://t.co/DrTHf3gbbG — CapeTalk on 567AM (@CapeTalk) January 30, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.