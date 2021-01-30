528 more fatalities brings SA’s COVID death toll to 43,633

The health department announced that 6,141 new cases had been added to the caseload of infections over the last day.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa has presented 528 COVID-19 related deaths over the last 24 hours, pushing the number of total fatalities in the country to 43,633.

The health department announced that 6,141 new cases had been added to the caseload of infections over the last day.

This brings the number of people infected with the virus so far to more than 1, 443 million.

At present, there is an 89% recovery rate that's been recorded, meaning at least 1,2 million people have recovered since the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson has said despite its vaccine being less effective on the new variant in South Africa, it could still help contain the virus spread and prevent deaths.

On Friday, the company announced that its single-dose vaccine was 66% effective in preventing Covid-19 in a large global trial against multiple variants.

This comes as South Africa prepares to receive the first batch of vaccines on Monday.

