Zondo Inquiry hears SSA paid up to R200k a month for Eugene de Kock's upkeep

'Operation Lock' involved the provision of a safe house and protection for Eugene de Kock after he was released from prison.

JOHANNESBURG - Investigators on Thursday said the State Security Agency (SSA) paid between R100,000 and R200,000 rand a month for apartheid assassin Eugene de Kock's upkeep, including a salary of R40,000 per month.

A witness identified as Ms K, who has been testifying at the state capture commission, said she didn’t have first-hand knowledge of this information, but she saw a report written by one of her colleagues.

Her testimony is intended to confirm the affidavit of another unidentified witness, Mr Y, who is too unwell to testify.

Former chairperson of the high-level panel who investigated the SSA, Sydney Mufamadi, told the commission about “Operation Lock” which involved the provision of a safe house and protection for De Kock after he was released from prison.

Investigators said a memorandum of understanding was signed with the Department of Correctional Services.

Advocate Paul Pretorius read the affidavit of Mr Y: “…. Indicated that Project Lock was allocated around R100,000 to R200,000 per month, which included the lease of a safe house, living expenses and a salary of around R40,000 to Mr de Kock for which he signed acknowledgment receipts.”

Ms K said while she saw a report about this, she didn't personally interview an official called Lily, who provided the information, because she left the organisation.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.