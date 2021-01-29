WATCH LIVE: How to detect & curb fake news

The public will get insights on how to detect fake news, how to report fake news and how to avoid being complicit in the spreading of fake news.

JOHANNESBURG – The Government Communication and Information System and the Wits University are on Friday hosting a webinar on how to curb fake news.

The objective of the webinar is to create a platform to educate and effect change regarding fake news, why do people do it, legal consequences in South Africa for spreading fake news and how to curb fake news especially during the COVID-19 pandemic in South Africa.

The public will get insights on how to detect fake news, how to report fake news and how to avoid being complicit in the spreading of fake news.

WATCH LIVE: GCIS and Wits University on how to curb fake news

Follow the webinar and panel discussion on fake news and misinformation hosted by The GCIS and Wits School of Governance Posted by GCIS on Friday, January 29, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.