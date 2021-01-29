Up to 70% of restaurants facing closure if alcohol sales ban continues - Rasa

Cape Town restaurant owner Matteo Santini said that he had lost 50% of his earnings since the alcohol sales ban was introduced last month.

CAPE TOWN - The Restaurant Association of South Africa (Rasa) said that up to 70% of restaurants face imminent closure if the alcohol sales ban continued.

Government instituted the latest ban on 28 December to help hospitals cope with an influx of COVID-19 cases.

The association has been protesting in front of the Union Buildings this week, desperate to have the ban lifted.

Cape Town restaurant owner Matteo Santini said that he had lost 50% of his earnings since the alcohol sales ban was introduced last month.

The impact is now affecting his staff.

"Having less people coming to the restaurants of course, people working less hours or less shifts."

The restaurant association's Wendy Alberts said that thousands of jobs and livelihoods were at risk, as many businesses may have to close their doors permanently.

"Round about 20-odd percent wouldn't get through the weekend. And a further 50% wouldn't be able to trade past the month."

Meanwhile, wine industry organisation Vinpro has taken government to court over the alcohol sales ban, with a hearing on 5 February.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.