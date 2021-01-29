Shonisani Lethole's family vow fight for overhaul of Tembisa Hospital

Shonisani Lethole died at the facility in July last year after being admitted with COVID-related breathing complications.

JOHANNESBURG - Shonisani Lethole's family on Thursday said they would continue their fight for a complete overhaul of the infamous Tembisa Hospital to protect other patients from the trauma, neglect, starvation and lies that he suffered at the hands of his medical team.

Lethole died at the facility in July last year after being admitted with COVID-19-related breathing complications.

The Health Ombudsman revealed this week that he hadn't eaten for more than four days before his death.

The Gauteng Health Department said it was committed to implementing the ombud’s recommendations, but the hospital's CEO said he was challenging the report.

Exactly seven months ago, Lethole died - alone and starving - in his hospital bed.

His mother, Patricia, said that she wanted justice for her son who was brave enough to reach out for help on Twitter before his death.

Lethole pleaded with Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to intervene and make sure he got something to eat.

However, his call wasn't answered. The Health Ombudsman revealed this week that Lethole went more than 100 hours without food at the Tembisa Hospital.

Now, the young man's mother wants those in charge to be held accountable.

Patricia said she wasn’t surprised by the CEO's response.



“People with integrity step aside - he treated my son like a liar.”

The Gauteng Health Department said it would not be taking the report on review and that if Mogaladi followed through with his threat, he would be doing it in his own personal capacity.

