Miss K at Zondo: Millions withdrawn from SSA at time of ANC Nasrec conference

A witness identified as Miss K on Friday testified about a payment of R19 million that has a receipt - with amounts and names including 'kingmaker,' 'Bra-J' and 'Vele'.

JOHANNESBURG – State Security Agency investigators say millions of rands withdrawn around the period of the African National Congress (ANC) elective conference in December 2017 formed part of their investigations.

A witness identified as Miss K has on Friday testified about a payment of R19 million that has a receipt - with amounts and names including "kingmaker”, “Bra-J”, and “Vele”.

She said all withdrawals, totalling R224 million, by an official who carried the pseudonym “Helen” were being investigated.

Miss K said private companies were contracted to do work that was supposed to be done by the agency.

And millions were approved when agents said they were called by the then minister to work.

READ: DA demands SSA be shut down in wake of state capture inquiry revelations

One such payment of R19 million was made on the eve of the ANC Nasrec conference.

Advocate Paul Pretorius read the notes that were recorded: “R19 million collected in cash; R5 million – “Kingmaker,” R7.9 or R1.9 million – “Bra-J”, R900k - presumably 900 thousand “Vele”.

Miss K said the handwritten note was not sufficient proof of how the money was spent but investigations were ongoing.



“In relation to the R19 million withdrawn at the time of the ANC elective conference in December 2017, is that matter the subject of ongoing investigations?” asked Pretorius.

Miss K said: “Yes, it is chair.”

She said all payments made to a person called “Helen” – an admin official who withdrew R224 million for covert operations from 2014 to 2018 - were also under scrutiny.

Miss K said state security operatives who hadn't been working when the Special Operations Unit (SOU) was closed were called back and deployed for the ANC Nasrec conference.

She said operatives were deployed to counter President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign, the Zuma Must Fall movement and the Protect Luthuli House campaign.

READ: Miss K: SSA 'paid' to accommodate MKMVA people for Luthuli House campaign

Miss K was confirming the evidence of another unidentified witness – Mr Y - and admitted she didn't have first-hand knowledge in some instances.

But she confirmed that on record, expenditure by the director general’s office went up from R42 million in 2016/17 to R303 million in 2017/18.

And that the central directorate for security operations – CDSO - was inactive since early 2017 until the Nasrec conference.

“Yet when it was time for Nasrec, according to witness accounts of people who were part of this, they were called from home to partake in whatever this operation was and for them to be present at Nasrec.”

WATCH: Unidentified witness gives testimony at Zondo Inquiry

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.