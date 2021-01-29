Late Sibongile Khumalo remembered as one of SA’s most venerated singers

Details surrounding Sibongile Khumalo’s death are still unclear, but it is understood the veteran musician died of stroke-related complications.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa on Thursday lost yet another giant in the arts, with the death of legendary singer Sibongile Khumalo.

The award-winning icon passed away at the age of 63.

Details surrounding Khumalo’s death are still unclear, but it is understood the veteran musician died of stroke-related complications.

Khumalo contributed to South Africa’s jazz and opera industry with songs such as Thula mama, Sabela and Yakhalinkomo.

She carved an illustrious career for herself earning among many of her accolades the order of Ikhamanga in Silver - in recognition of her contribution to the advancement within arts and culture.

Khumalo was one of South Africa’s most venerated singers, who made a career for herself with her melodic, striking voice and vast musical talent.

She was born in Orlando West in Soweto in 1957 and was surrounded by music from a young age.

Khumalo entered the limelight in 1993 when she won the Standard Bank Young Artist Award at the Grahamstown Festival.

She, since then, performed with celebrated groups and artists and performed at several honoured occasions, including Nelson Mandela’s 75th birthday as well as the 1994 inauguration.

She also led the South African and New Zealand national anthems at the World Cup Rugby final in 1995.

Multi-talented, soulful and dynamic, mam’ Khumalo enchanted diverse audiences all over the world.

Her renditions of classical, opera and jazz genres were infused with her musical heritage of the Zulu, Sotho and Tsonga cultures - establishing her as a sensation in South Africa and abroad.

