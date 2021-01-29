KZN based virologist appeals for global efforts to curb spread of COVID-19

Professor Tulio de Oliveira says to prevent new coronavirus waves, countries need to improve communication as well as share resources and knowledge.

KWAZULU-NATAL - A KwaZulu-Natal based virologist on Thursday said that the emergence of new COVID-19 variants highlighted the need for greater co-operation among countries in the fight against the coronavirus.

Professor Tulio de Oliveira led the team that detected a South African COVID-19 variant called K4.1.7N.

Subsequent to this, the variant reported in Britain has also been found in South Africa.

De Oliveira was among experts at a virtual media briefing hosted by the World Health Organization on Thursday.

Professor de Olivera said that in order to prevent new coronavirus waves, countries had to improve communication as well as share resources and knowledge.

He revealed that South Africa had detected its first case of the UK coronavirus variant called b1.1.7.

The UK variant is believed to be 56% more contagious than the one first detected in Wuhan in China in 2019.

De Oliveira said that countries needed to implement joint efforts aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

“This should be a real wake-up call to control transmission, not only in your own country but to try to control transmission as a global community because we have to try to avoid transmission to avoid the next waves.”

His comments came just two days after President Cyril Ramaphosa called on richer countries with more vaccines than they need to start sharing with those without.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.