Jonas Gwangwa remembered as exceptional artist, freedom fighter

The legend died at the age of 83, two weeks after his wife Violet passed on.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Sport, Recreation, Art and Culture, Mbali Hlope, on Friday paid tribute to the late legendary musician Jonas Gwangwa, remembering him not only as an exceptional artist but also a freedom fighter.

Hlope was speaking at Gwangwa's official special provincial funeral in Sophiatown, Johannesburg.

Hlope said that the world-renowned trombonist would be sorely missed.

“Today we are here to bid farewell to a life well-lived. Tata Jonas was not just a musician but an activist in his own right, a jazz maestro celebrated within the country and throughout the globe. As we come here today to mourn his passing, we also ask that we may celebrate the life that he has lived.”

WATCH: Funeral of jazz legend Jonas Gwangwa

