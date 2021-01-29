Job losses on agenda at today’s CWU, SABC board meeting

This comes after threats of broadcast interruptions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communications Workers Union (CWU) and members of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board were expected to meet on Friday to discuss job losses at the public broadcaster.

The past few months have seen protests by workers the organisation saying 303 workers would be retrenched.

Friday's meeting between labour and the SABC board comes after management met with Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and the Labour Department over the retrenchments.

Parties had been meeting since last year in an attempt to find common ground - but this has since failed.

The CWU's Aubrey Tshabalala on Thursday said that they hoped the employer would consider a proposal aimed at avoiding job losses.

“We’ve been consistently in persuasion situation that there should be positive results. We don’t necessarily believe in the boardroom solution as the (CWU).”

Government has meanwhile put forward a number of proposals for the parties to consider.

