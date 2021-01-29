20°C / 22°C
Health Dept records 7,150 new COVID-19 cases, 555 more fatalities

The recovery rate is still hovering at around 88%, meaning that 1,272,000 people have recovered so far.

Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Five hundred and fifty-five more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus. These fatalities have pushed our national death toll to 43,105.

The Health Department said that 7,150 infections were also picked up over the past 24 hours, bringing the known caseload in this country since the start of the pandemic to 1,437,000.

The largest concentration of these infections was found in Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

The recovery rate is still hovering at around 88%, meaning that 1,272,000 people have recovered so far.

