Health Dept records 7,150 new COVID-19 cases, 555 more fatalities

The recovery rate is still hovering at around 88%, meaning that 1,272,000 people have recovered so far.

JOHANNESBURG - Five hundred and fifty-five more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus. These fatalities have pushed our national death toll to 43,105.

The Health Department said that 7,150 infections were also picked up over the past 24 hours, bringing the known caseload in this country since the start of the pandemic to 1,437,000.

The largest concentration of these infections was found in Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and then the Western Cape.

