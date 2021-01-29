Golden Arrow Bus Service pleads for help after second bus robbery this week

The Golden Arrow Bus Service said that the attack occurred at 6pm on one of its buses from Cape Town to Delft.

CAPE TOWN - There's been yet another attack on a Golden Arrow bus in Cape Town on Thursday night.

This is the second time this week a bus was robbed. Earlier this week, armed men stormed a bus from Cape Town to Steenberg and robbed people of their personal belongings.

Meanwhile, last week another Golden Arrow bus en route to Mitchells Plain was also robbed.

Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer: "We condemn these crimes in the strongest possible terms and call on the authorities to help us to ensure that our drivers and passengers can travel safely."

