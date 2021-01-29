Gauteng’s COVID cases, hospital admissions declining - says provincial govt

The command council led by Premier David Makhura has given an update on the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the second wave.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng provincial command council said the province was showing an optimistic trajectory as both COVID-19 infections and hospital admissions had decreased.

The command council, led by Premier David Makhura, has given an update on Friday on the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the second wave.

The council’s senior specialist in public health medicine, Mary Kawonga, said the second wave had peaked in the province and was on a downward trajectory, which she had attributed to the rapid adjusted level three measures.

Kawonga said COVID-19 cases were gradually decreasing, and the province was now weathering the storm quite well.

“The number of cases peaked at about 6,900 in the week of 8 January and since around 12 January, we’ve seen a reduction in cases and we think the numbers went up quite a lot in December and January because of the festive season.”

Kawonga noted that the province’s mortality and hospitalisation rate were also relatively low but cautioned that the second wave was not over just yet and that Gauteng’s healthcare system could still face the strain.

“We saw the peak in early January, and we are seeing a reduction in hospital admissions. But then again, the number of hospital admissions still remain quite high and we need to continue monitoring what’s happening in the next couple of weeks or so.”

