FS health dept ready for COVID vaccine rollout, already training people

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Department of Health on Friday said the province’s vaccination rollout plan was gaining momentum as the department had the exact specifications of what needed to be done.

The national Department of Health has announced that the first COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in the country next week.

The Free State has been hard at work over the past few weeks to co-ordinate the necessary processes to rollout the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The provincial department’s Mondli Mvambi said: “The planning of the vaccine rollout is also inclusive of the departments that have healthcare workers.”

Mvambi said they had been training health workers who would be responsible for administering the vaccine.

“We are registering the vaccinators, we are ensuring that as part of our operations, everybody is on board to enable the proper administration of the vaccine.”

The first batch of the vaccines are expected next week.

Government said the first phase of the vaccine would focus on health workers followed by teachers, the elderly and those with co-morbidities, while the last phase would include others.

