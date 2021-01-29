Four suspects due in court on illegal firearm-related charges

Two people were arrested this week during a stop-and-search operation in Khayelitsha; two more were arrested upon further investigation.

CAPE TOWN - Four suspects, including a former police officer and admin clerk who also worked for the South African Police Service, are to appear in court on Friday on firearm-related charges.

Two people were arrested this week during a stop-and-search operation in Khayelitsha during which an unlicenced firearm was found in their vehicle.

Further investigations led police to a house in Kuyasa, where they found another five illegal guns including a hunting rifle and a shotgun as well as ammunition.

Police uniforms were also seized; and two more suspects were arrested.

The police's Novela Potelwa, said: “The suspects, aged between 23 and 28, have been charged with the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. They will appear in court on Friday.”

