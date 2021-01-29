Ex-minister Mahlobo given millions to 'deal with judges', Zondo hears

A witness, identified as Ms K, said that an official who used the pseudonym Frank told investigators that he delivered the money to Mahlobo’s office.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has heard that former President Jacob Zuma's government believed that judges were colluding to overthrow the government.

So, former State Security Minister David Mahlobo was given several payments of up to R21.8 million to “deal with judges".

A witness, identified as Ms K, said that an official who used the pseudonym Frank told investigators that he delivered the money to Mahlobo’s office.

It is one of many projects that were used to release millions in cash and most of it remains unaccounted for.

The commission said that the official called Frank told investigators that he was instructed to deliver money regularly to Mahlobo.



According to Ms K, Frank said that he was not aware how the money was used but he knew that it was for "Project Justice".

Teh commission's Advocate Paul Pretorious asked Ms K about the project: "There was a complaint that the judges were colluding to overthrow the government and these deliveries of cash to the minister’s office were to deal with the issue of judges. Was that information given to veza investigation?"

Ms K: "Yes, it was through an interview with Frank."

Advocate Pretorious asked Ms K if she understood that the project constituted a fundamental breach of the separation of powers.

"... and an unconstitutional attempt to compromise the independence of the judiciary?"

Ms K: "I agree with that statement fully."

Mahlobo also allegedly received monthly payments of R2.5 million that were allegedly destined for Zuma.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.