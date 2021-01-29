Duarte disappointed by claims against ANC at Zondo Inquiry, wants more evidence

This week, the commission has focused on the country’s State Security Agency, with those in the intelligence community, including acting Director-General Loyiso Jafta, testifying that money from the department was used to fight ANC battles.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said that while it was disappointing to hear some of the damning allegations made at the state capture commission being leveled against leaders in the ANC, she still wanted to hear the other side of the story.

Duarte has told Eyewitness News that it was dangerous to make conclusions on matters based on just one person.

Another anonymous witness claimed that funds were used to pay to transport MKMVA members for a Protect Luthuli House campaign.

While revelations at the state capture commission have shocked some in the country, others like the ANC’s Duarte, are cautious, expressing a desire to hear the other side of the story.

She’s told Eyewitness News that while she felt disappointed by some claims, she wanted to hear more evidence.

"I think it's always dangerous to listen to one side and make conclusions that are hard and fast."

Duarte wanted more details on exactly what was being said and by whom.

"My question would be: Who are these individuals who did this and can they be named? And of course, they say they can't be named. I don't accept that because for me the issue is that this a public commission of inquiry."

MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe has also denied claims that money from state security was used to ferry his members to demonstrations.

