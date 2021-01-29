DA demands SSA be shut down in wake of state capture inquiry revelations

The Democratic Alliance said it had written to the State Security Minister asking that the agency be disbanded.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Friday demanded that the state Security Agency (SSA) be shut down.

It followed explosive evidence at the state capture commission this week of how the SSA was allegedly abused by African National Congress (ANC) factions.

MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard described it as "treasonous looting" and added there was no possibility of saving the organisation in its current form.

In a statement, she said that the theft of millions from the agency showed that there was an attempt to overthrow government.

WATCH: Secret witness gives evidence on SSA at state capture inquiry

Earlier this week, the Zondo Commission heard that state security officials who were implicated in the robbery of R17 million from a safe inside the SSA complex were still holding their positions to this day.

Unidentified witness, Miss K, provided testimony on Thursday morning. She is part of a team investigating irregularities at the spy agency.

“CDIS members were also implicated in the robbery of R17 million from a safe inside the SSA complex?” asked Advocate Paul Pretorius.

To which Ms K replied: “Yes, it did happen and did get input from Johan himself on this, in detail, that the people are within his unit, but those people remain there currently.”

She confirmed the affidavit of another witness, Mr Y, who the commission said was unwell after recently coming out of a coma.

On Friday, investigators said the SSA paid between R100,000 and R200,000 a month for apartheid assassin Eugene de Kock's upkeep, including a salary of R40,000 per month.

Former chairperson of the high-level panel who investigated the SSA, Sydney Mufamadi, told the commission about “Operation Lock” which involved the provision of a safe house and protection for De Kock after he was released from prison.

Investigators said a memorandum of understanding was signed with the Department of Correctional Services.

Advocate Paul Pretorius read the affidavit of Mr Y: “…. Indicated that Project Lock was allocated around R100,000 to R200,000 per month, which included the lease of a safe house, living expenses and a salary of around R40,000 to Mr De Kock for which he signed acknowledgment receipts.”

Ms K said that while she saw a report about this, she didn't personally interview an official called Lily, who provided the information, because she left the organisation.

