21-year-old CT woman, 3 teens charged with torture, murder of Parow man

They appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court in connection with Vincent Bartes' murder.

CAPE TOWN - A woman and three youths, aged between 15 and 17, have been charged for the murder of a Parow man.

They appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Thursday in connection with Vincent Bartes' murder.

Bartes was killed at his Welgelegen home last Sunday night.

The State alleged that the four accused tortured Bartes, scalding him with boiling water. He was then stabbed to death.

His attackers fled, taking his vehicle and electronic equipment.

Their case has been postponed to 10 March for a bail application.

Jamie Lee Moses, who is 21-years-old, is being held at Pollsmoor Prison, while her co-accused, who're minors, are being kept at places of safety.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.