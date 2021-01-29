CT ready to ensure citizens receive COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible - Plato

The first doses are expected to land in South Africa on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Friday said that it was ready to lend a hand in the country's coronavirus vaccine rollout.

The administering of the jabs will then start later next month.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato, said: “We will be ready and ensure that as soon as the vaccines are distributed, our city healthcare workers will be vaccinated as part of the first phase. We will play our part to ensure that the people of this city receive the vaccines as soon as it is available.”

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted the rollout would be the most complex endeavour in the country's history.

