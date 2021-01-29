Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back over R850k in legal fees to the SABC

The Special Investigating Unit said it approached the court to recoup the legal fees paid to Majavu Incorporated by the SABC when Motsoeneng was fighting a decision to set aside his appointment as COO.

CAPE TOWN - The High Court in Johannesburg has ruled that former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng should pay back more than R850,000 used to pay for legal fees during his time at the corporation.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said it approached the court to recoup the legal fees paid to Majavu Incorporated by the SABC when Motsoeneng was fighting a decision to set aside his appointment as COO.

The SIU, together with the SABC, approached the high court to recover the money.

Motsoeneng is also ordered to pay the costs of the interlocutory application and the costs of the default judgement.

The court found that he unlawfully procured payment of legal fees by the SABC, even though the legal services were incurred in his personal capacity.

Head of the SI Advocate Andy Mothibi has welcomed the judgement, saying they were looking to recover other funds misappropriated from the SABC.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.