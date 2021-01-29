Court dismisses Sivhidzho’s bid to appeal conviction for husband’s murder

Mulalo Sivhidzho and two of her co-accused were found guilty of the murder and kidnapping of Avhatakali Netshisaulu after his body was found in the boot of his burnt-out car.

JOHANNESBURG - The High Court in Johannesburg has on Friday dismissed Mulalo Sivhidzho's bid to appeal her conviction and sentence for the 2006 murder of her husband.

Sivhidzho and two of her co-accused were found guilty of the murder and kidnapping of Avhatakali Netshisaulu after his body was found in the boot of his burnt-out car.

The trio was sentenced to life behind bars in 2011.

In her appeal, Sivhidzho argued amongst other things that the trial court misdirected itself and imposed an unjust sentence.

The Judge found that the trial court considered all evidence before making its decision.

The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane said: “The appeal court ruled that there was no material misdirection on the part of the trial court in finding that Sivhidzo was involved in the premeditated murder of her late husband.”

