Case against Tazne van Wyk's alleged killer postponed to next week

The man accused of killing eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk was arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape about a week after the child's disappearance in February 2020 and led police to her body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 near Worcester.

CAPE TOWN - The case against an alleged child killer in Elsies River has been postponed for another pre-trial conference next week.

He was out on parole at the time and had been convicted of numerous crimes dating back to 1981.

The accused was not present at his first pre-trial conference in the Cape High Court on Friday.

There appears to have been confusion about whether he was meant to appear.

The matter has therefore been remanded until 3 February 2021. A trial date has been set for May.

The accused was initially only charged in connection with the murder of Van Wyk.

He, however, now also faces charges related to other crimes including rape, sexual assault, incest, the violation or desecration of a corpse and kidnapping.

