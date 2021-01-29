Arthur Fraser signed two payments of R20m for ANA, Ms K tells Zondo inquiry

She is continuing her testimony at the state capture commission about 'Project Wave' that was aimed at infiltrating the media.

JOHANNESBURG - Unidentified witness Ms K said that former intelligence boss, Arthur Fraser, signed two payments of R20 million for Africa News Agency in 2017.

She is continuing her testimony at the state capture commission about 'Project Wave' that was aimed at infiltrating the media.

Available records said that R48 million was spent on it.

Ms K confirmed that agents said that some journalists were too expensive, some media houses resisted advances for payment but in some instances, prices were increased to meet those demands and they were paid.

The commission said that it would have to serve notices to these implicated individuals and companies before naming them.

Acting State Security Director-General Loyiso Jafta told the commission that R125 million was unaccounted for in 2017 and 2018 when Fraser was director-general but he denied this.

"There are two separate invoices of R10 million each but the invoices are actually addressed for the attention of Mr Thulani Dlomo. There are invoices that were action and paid in January 2017 and it's the signature of Mr Arthur Fraser," Ms K told the inquiry.

WATCH: SSA remains in spotlight at Zondo Commission

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.